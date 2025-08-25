In an absolutely stacked Western Conference last season, the Calgary Flames just missed out on the playoffs. The team just missed out on their first postseason berth since 2021-22, as the St. Louis Blues made the postseason just ahead of Calgary.

Now, as GM Craig Conroy puts the finishing touches on this year's roster, one of the biggest questions is the contract status of restricted free agent Connor Zary. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Sunday, Zary and the Flames like each other, but are still far apart on a new deal.

“I don’t think this is a situation where the Flames don’t like the player, or the player doesn’t like the Flames,” Friedman said on his podcast. “And the good news is the market is picking up.”

Zary should be on the top line if he is back in Calgary, teaming up with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. The soon-to-be 24-year old is undoubtedly highly thought of by Conroy and his staff. However, the biggest question is his current worth to the team.

While Zary is likely to play a big role on offense in 2025-26, the hope is that he will take the next step forward under an updated pact. While the 27 points in 54 games was a decent second season, it was a bit of a regression from a strong rookie campaign. Can both sides work out a new deal where each of them is a winner?

Flames looking to continue building long-term core

At 32 and 34 years old, respectively, Kadri and Huberdeau are starting to trend towards the back half of their career. While both players continue to be stars, at some point they will no longer be with the Flames. Kadri will make seven million dollars for the next four seasons before becoming a free agent again at 38. Huberdeau, meanwhile, has six seasons left. He'll also be a free agent at 38.

With the cap rising, Conroy needs to find a way to not only lock in Zary for at least the next couple years, but also goaltender Dustin Wolf. The young netminder looks to be a key part of the Flames core moving forward. The hope is that Zary and Calgary will agree to terms soon, before training camp begins. If the two sides cannot do that, will the winger hold out until a new contract is locked in? A lot of eyes will be on the Saddledome moving forward, as the Flames are on the precipice of potential postseason glory once again.