By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The 2022 MLB Free Agency class is absolutely stacked with top-notch talent, but there is one name that sits at the top of the list: Aaron Judge. The slugger is reportedly deciding between either returning to the New York Yankees or taking his talents West to the San Francisco Giants.

While it’s well-known that Judge is looking for a long-term deal, this latest report clarifies how many years the veteran truly wants. Per Ken Rosenthal, Judge is hoping for a nine-year contract that would take him until nearly 40 years old.

“The way the free-agent market for Aaron Judge is developing, it appears increasingly likely the winning bid will be for nine guaranteed years, sources involved in the negotiations say.”

“A nine-year deal for Judge, who turns 31 on April 26, would take him through his Age 39 season. The Yankees might need to decide if they are comfortable offering that long a contract to retain their star outfielder. Judge, in turn, might face a decision about whether he wants to leave the Yankees for one extra guaranteed year.”

The Yankees offered Judge seven years and $213.5 million before Spring Training. That didn’t impress him. Then, New York reportedly put eight years and $300 million on the table recently, but Judge didn’t budge, either. There is no question the 30-year-old is worth every penny after cranking an AL record 62 homers in 2022, but his production will undoubtedly diminish in the latter years of a possible nine-year deal.

The Yankees have the money though and may need to offer that extra year in order to stave off San Francisco’s interest, who are all in on giving Aaron Judge a bag. Needless to say, things are about to get interesting. One thing is for sure, though. The Bronx Bombers wouldn’t have been in the ALCS if it wasn’t for Judge. He is the heartbeat of this offense. Losing him would be a devastating blow.