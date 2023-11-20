The Detroit Tigers are reportedly interested in a veteran and versatile pitcher, Seth Lugo, as MLB free agency continues on

The Detroit Tigers reportedly had interest in Lance Lynn before the veteran starting pitcher agreed to a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Morosi also reports that the Tigers are interested in Seth Lugo as they continue to monitor the pitching market in MLB free agency.

The Tigers seem to believe they can compete in the AL Central in 2024. The AL Central was MLB's worst division in baseball during the 2023 season, so Detroit is seemingly prepared to approach free agency in an aggressive manner.

Lugo, 34, has worked in both relief and starting roles in the past. He spent 2023 with the San Diego Padres and made 26 starts. However, Lugo didn't make a single start in 2022 with the New York Mets, working 62 games out of the bullpen. Teams that are interested in Lugo may have different plans for him.

It appears that the Tigers would prefer for Lugo to join the starting rotation though.

Can the Tigers contend in 2024?

The Tigers are far from a complete team. Detroit acquired outfielder Mark Canha in a trade to open the offseason, but they still have work to do. Building a competitive starting rotation would place the Tigers in an interesting position.

The Minnesota Twins won the AL Central in 2023 and did not face much competition. Minnesota battled the Cleveland Guardians early in the year, but Cleveland stumbled in the second-half of the season.

The Guardians could bounce back in 2024 but there is also a chance that Cleveland trades stars such as Shane Bieber. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals are both in a rebuild. That leaves Minnesota, and possibly Cleveland, as Detroit's primary competition in 2024.

The Tigers' offseason moves will go a long way in determining how well they fare. Detroit can improve the roster with veteran depth by signing players like Seth Lugo. It also would not be surprising to see the Tigers try to sign a superstar or two.