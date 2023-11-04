The Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a trade Saturday headlining Mark Canha ahead of MLB free agency

The Detroit Tigers acquired OF/1B Mark Canha in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, the team announced. The Brewers received prospect Blake Holub, a right-handed pitcher, in return for Canha.

The Tigers have struggled in recent years but may be close to contending. Many of their young players are beginning to find their footing at the big league level, and the AL Central is a very winnable division. Canha will provide veteran leadership for Detroit.

Breaking down Tigers-Brewers Mark Canha trade

Canha began the 2023 season with the New York Mets. The Mets stumbled though, and ultimately sold at the deadline. Canha was traded to the Brewers as a result.

Overall, Canha slashed .262/.355/.400 with a .755 OPS and 11 home runs in 139 games between New York and Milwaukee. He also stole 11 bases and provided defensive versatility.

The Tigers are a team to watch. Detroit finished in second place in the AL Central with a 78-84 record. The Minnesota Twins cruised to a division victory despite winning just 87 games. Detroit's young core of players are continuing to improve though, and the Tigers could make a run soon.

This offseason will be pivotal for the Tigers. They will likely look to add more veteran depth and may even attempt to sign a superstar or two.

Detroit certainly still has holes on their roster. They will not be guaranteed to reach the playoffs in 2024. With that said, adding players like Mark Canha will only help matters down the road.

Again, the Tigers will be interesting to follow in free agency. Don't be surprised if they end up landing a couple of the top free agents.