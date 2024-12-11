The St Louis Cardinals are looking to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason. After another year of missing the playoffs, they are kicking off a rebuild. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees need improved infield defense and another impactful bat. The connection was easy to make and rumors were swirling connecting the Bombers to Arenado. YES Network's Jack Curry poured cold water on that idea on Tuesday night.

“In talking to Yankee officials about Arenado, the answer that I was given was they have a lot of respect for the player that he has been and the player he still is,” Curry reported. “But now, at this moment, not a fit. It is not somebody they are out there seeking. I think at that price tag and at who he was last year, the Yankees absolutely believe there are better options.”

The Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year contract with the highest guarantee to a lefty pitcher ever. This report came after that, crushing one of the many trade options for the Bombers. Their new toy creates a massive surplus at starting pitching, which they could deal from for a hitter. That will not come in an Arenado deal.

Where should the Cardinals look for Nolan Arenado trade?

The issue for the Cardinals is they are trying to unload three years of an aging infielder. Small-market teams are likely out, as Nolan Arenado has over $70 million left on his deal. The Dodgers also took their hats out of the ring, so the two biggest markets are out. Where should the Cardinals turn?

The Angels play in the second-biggest city in the country but are not thought of in the big-market conversation. They are almost done with the Anthony Rendon contract and could bring in Arenado to usher along their young prospects. They have already spent a lot of money this offseason and could add to their team.

The Washington Nationals are looking to power out of their rebuild this offseason. Bringing a former MVP to the young Nationals team would help them compete in a loaded NL East. It will be tough for them to land a free agent with their loaded division, so a trade would be some great business.