The Los Angeles Dodgers made a serious run at Juan Soto this offseason. Even after winning the World Series with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, they are looking to add. It's easy to say that they are in on everyone because of their ridiculous payroll. But recent reports indicate that may not be true. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that the Dodgers are not looking at a trade for Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“League sources strongly indicated to The Athletic that a deal for Arenado is not a possibility the organization has considered,” Ardaya reported. He continued with a quote from Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes. “[Max] Muncy’s going to play third base for us. He’s such a big piece of what we do and has been a staple. So, yeah, Max is playing third base.”

The Dodgers are looking to add to a core that ripped through the postseason and won their second World Series in five years. While they have disregarded positions to add players before, their current roster makes that nearly impossible. Ohtani is locked in at designated hitter and Freeman is one of the best first basemen in the league.

With those stars locked into their positions, Muncy is locked in at third. With the Dodgers out of play, where could Nolan Arenado land?

Nolan Arenado landing spots that are better than the Dodgers

Superstar baseball players want to land with the Dodgers because of the good weather and great locker room. But that is not the possibility for everyone and Arenado finds himself in that situation. But the World Series loser should be in the conversation to land the Cardinals third baseman.

The Yankees lost to the Dodgers with Juan Soto and now they don't have him. Adding quality bats to the lineup is key to staying in contention and that is what Arenado provides. Plus, they could move Jazz Chisholm to second base or center field, his two most common positions. That creates better lineup depth and better defense, something that plagued the Yankees all of 2024.

The Los Angeles Angels have already made four additions this offseason. Their biggest moves were signing Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler but the depth additions of Travis D'Arnaud and Kyle Hendricks could be key as well. If they added Nolan Arenado to their team, it would be a great way to end the Anthony Rendon era. Arenado plays every game, which Rendon cannot say in his time in Anaheim.