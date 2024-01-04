A lot of uncertainty for Jordan Montgomery in free agency

One of the biggest players remaining in MLB free agency is starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, and insider Mark Feinsand predicted the New York Yankees to reunite with the starting pitcher after trading him ahead of the 2022 deadline, but he did say there was a lot of uncertainty regarding any favorites to land him, along with Blake Snell and Shota Imanaga as well.

“Based on conversations with executives and other industry types, I'm not sure that strong favorites have emerged yet for any of the three,” Feinsand wrote in his article. “Predicting these things never seems to go well, but if I had to guess right now (which apparently I do), I would say Imanaga signs with the Mets, Montgomery reunites with the Yankees and Snell signs with the Angels… or Giants.”

There have been reports that the Texas Rangers would like to bring Jordan Montgomery back, as he was a huge part of the World Series win last season. However, the local TV issue with the Rangers could complicate things.

After the big moves of the offseason with Juan Soto getting traded to the Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers landing both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the market has been moving slowly, not only for Montgomery and other starting pitcher free agents like Blake Snell and Shota Imanaga, but for the top position players as well in Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.

The common denominator for Montgomery, Snell, Bellinger and Chapman is that they all have Scott Boras as their agent, and he notoriously will take his time to find the best deal for his clients. Taking that into account, it is not a huge surprise to see that the offseason is quiet at the moment.

For now, the Yankees are still looking for pitching help, and it seems they have a chance to bring back a reliable arm in Montgomery.