MLB Network breaks down the secrets to New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger’s success. On MLB Central, Sean Casey and Mark DeRosa dissect his mechanics, athleticism, and power. These traits have made him one of the American League’s most valuable players this season. Their analysis shows why Cody Bellinger is thriving in every aspect of the game.

Cody Bellinger ranks among the AL FWAR leaders with 3.5. Since May, he has been one of the most valuable players in the league. In this context, the MLB Network segment features Casey pointing to his balanced load and smooth swing. DeRosa highlights how he uses his athletic frame to generate power. Together, they show how the Yankees maximizes Cody Bellinger's tools.

From there, MLB Network closely examines his stance and swing mechanics. Casey breaks down his compact approach and plate coverage, while DeRosa notes how his legs and timing drive his power. As a result, these adjustments help him handle a variety of pitch types, and  Cody Bellinger coverage makes that clear.

Moreover, this stance doesn’t just support consistency, it also sets the stage for multi-home-run feats. For example, in his first career three-home-run game against the Cubs on July 11, Cody Bellinger went deep three times, six RBIs total, in an 11-0 Yankees win over his former team. That night, Cubs manager Craig Counsell admitted, “If you don’t make good pitches to good hitters, they hurt you.” Ultimately, it shows how Bellinger’s setup can produce explosive power nights, and MLB Network coverage captures that potential.

In addition, they highlight his defensive versatility. Bellinger tracks fly balls with speed and makes confident plays at both first base and in the outfield. His all-around game adds serious value to the Yankees roster.

Overall, the Yankees have a player who delivers in every facet. Through Sean Casey and Mark DeRosa, MLB Network shows why Cody Bellinger produces results. His mechanics, athleticism, and power potential make him a constant threat, capable of changing a game with one swing.

