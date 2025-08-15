The New York Yankees are getting two of their injured pitchers back on track. On Thursday, the Yankees announced RHP Fernando Cruz and LHP Ryan Yarbrough are scheduled for rehab starts.

Both will make their way to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just in time before New York takes on the St. Louis Cardinals. In late June, Cruz was placed on the IL due to an oblique strain. Meanwhile, Yarbrough suffered a right oblique strain around the same time.

The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Cardinals on Friday. As of now, New York is struggling to stay within contention for the playoffs.

At this point, New York is 64-57 and is in third place in the American League East. They also lost six out of their last ten games. Injuries have particularly been an issue for their pitching staff.

Last December, Cruz was acquired by New York in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds. Since then, he had his flashes of greatness. In April, Aaron Judge praised Cruz for a two-inning save to complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

He has a 2-3 record along with a 3.00 ERA.

In March, Yarbrough was acquired by the Yankees before opening day after stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. He is 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

Can the Yankees hold on?

Though Cruz and Yarbrough are making strides in their recovery, the Yankees remain in a jam. Their recent struggles, combined with injuries, put them in a precarious position.

As of now, they are holding onto the third and final spot for the AL Wild Card. However, they have their work cut out for them. Particularly, they are going to the Cleveland Guardians to compete with a team that is 62-57.

So all is not lost for the Bronx Bombers. However, not all is guaranteed to.