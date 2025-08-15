The New York Yankees are clinging to the final American League Wild Card spot, and it might almost be time to promote one of their top prospects as the season winds down.

Outfielder Spencer Jones was the apple of many executives eyes prior to July’s MLB trade deadline. But, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman decided that the 25th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft was not someone the franchise was willing to part with.

With Paul Goldschmidt potentially headed to the injured list with a right knee sprain and September expansion looming, Jones could provide a jolt. Even while trade speculation swirled, Jones made it clear that he wants to help the Yankees once he’s ready for the big leagues.

“I was just talking to my girlfriend about this, but at the end of the day, I want to play in New York and be a part of this organization and stay loyal to it,” Jones told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic prior to the deadline. “That’s a big part of who I am and where I want to go in my career.”

The Vanderbilt product has been exceptional in the minor leagues this season. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he has hit 30 home runs, recorded 60 RBIs, and posted a 1.005 OPS. In fact, his OPS at Triple-A has been better than his mark at Double-A.

The 24-year-old has also improved his overall plate discipline this season. He drew 54 walks across 122 contests at Double-A last season. Through 84 combined games at each level this year, he has already compiled 48 walks.

“In spring, there were issues with my ability to recognize pitches and make a decision right away,” Jones said. “Where I’m at now, people may look at it and think it’s not simple, but the move and the way it works is very simple. I kind of just move my body, let myself see the pitch and let my body swing. That’s where it’s been. I am glad to have been able to produce the results I have.”

Spencer Jones has the power to make an immediate impact

Jones has only earned a .442 OPS through 14 games in August, but his power and athleticism would make him an immediate threat in New York.

The Yankees’ veterans will ultimately determine their postseason fate, and there is no reason to expect Jones to single-handedly “save” the team. In fact, the club’s offense has not been the primary issue this season. Defensive miscues and bullpen meltdowns have caused most of New York’s troubles.

There is not a solution for any of these issues waiting in the minors, and it could be wise for the Yankees to double down on one of their strengths. They are currently first in home runs and OPS. The California native profiles as a player who would enhance these marks.

Further, outfielder Cody Bellinger can also play first base. As a result, an outfield spot would become available if Goldschmidt has to miss an extended period of time.

“I knew there were glimpses of what I was capable of in seasons past, but the production, I had never felt true to myself or consistent,” Jones said. “I think the way things have worked out this year is just a product of me being more comfortable within myself to flow naturally. I’m not worried about what the stance looks like or what anything else looks like. I’m just feeling good playing baseball.”

Despite Jones’ weak August, it is undeniable that he is experiencing the best season of his young career. His power could provide a needed touch of September electricity as the Yankees try to get back to the World Series.