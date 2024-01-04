Blake Snell + Gerrit Cole = Yankees in rare and impressive company?

The New York Yankees boast reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole in their rotation. As the offseason progresses, one award winner might not be enough, and the Yankees could make history by inking Cole's counterpart from the National League, Blake Snell.

The Yanks are rumored to be interested in signing Snell, who won the the Cy Young in the senior circuit as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2023. If Snell is indeed wearing pinstripes next season, it would be the first time since 1990 that a team had both defending Cy Young Award winners, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

That season, the Kansas City Royals trotted out 1989 winners Bret Saberhagen and Mark Davis. Davis had captured the award with the Padres, while Saberhagen did so with the Royals.

For New York, acquiring Snell would be more than creating a neat piece of trivia. It's getting closer to a requirement, given how free agency has gone for them.

Yankees must reel in big fish before season

To be fair, the Yankees acted like the Yankees in trading for superstar Juan Soto in early December. But as constructed, the team's rotation is a weakness entering the 2024 season.

So far, Brian Cashman has failed in rumored pursuits of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Yankees are reported to be keen on a reunion with old friend Jordan Montgomery. The only problem is, plenty of other teams are as well, including his most recent employer, the 2023 World Series champ Texas Rangers.

Snell, he of Cy Young Award wins in both the AL and NL, has proven he can pitch in either league, and would team up with Cole to give New York one of, if not the, premier one-two starting combo in MLB.

Signing Snell would make for a cool tidbit. More importantly, it would address a massive roster weakness for the Yankees.