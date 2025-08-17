The New York Yankees are getting some backup! In their previous game against the St. Louis Cardinals, outfielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were out of the starting lineup. The Yankees managed to win the game 12-8, and now they are set to bring back two of their best hitters.

On the announcement of the Yankees' line-up for their game against the Cardinals, fans will notice that both Bellinger and Goldschmidt were listed to play at right field and first base, respectively. However, Giancarlo Stanton, who has missed the last two games due to injury, was not listed.

 

Bellinger (illness) and Goldschmidt (knee sprain) were both held out of the 12-8 win against the Cardinals. That being said, the latter was available to come off the bench yesterday, which is a good indication of the latter's health. Stanton, on the other hand, will most likely not play after three days of playing straight.

Stanton, when asked about the injury, said that no particular body part was bothering him, but it was just general soreness.

“I’m available to pinch-hit,” he said, per Greg Joyce.

Boone and Stanton were also mum on whether the latter would play right field in their next series against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the Yankees head coach said that he doesn't think Stanton's current condition will result in a stint in the IR.

The Yankees are currently holding on to the last Wild Card spot in the American League. It's been a tumultuous season for the Pinstripes, especially coming off an appearance in the World Series last year. With just a 2.5 game difference separating them from the Cleveland Guardians, they're hoping for a clean bill of health from all of their current starters.

