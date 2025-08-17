The New York Yankees’ 12-8 victory over the St.Louis Cardinals granted them a series win on Saturday, and slugger Ben Rice was the man of the hour. The 26-year-old reached base four times, and tied a career high with seven RBIs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was impressed by the lefty’s results at the dish.

“To break out like he did with traffic out there all day long,” manager Boone told Katie Woo of The Athletic. “Seven steaks, that’s a pretty big night.”

Rice recorded seven RBIs last July against the Boston Red Sox, and became the first Yankees rookie to homer three times. But, his performance against St. Louis may have carried more weight as it pertains to New York’s season.

The win granted the Yankees consecutive series victories for the first time since they defeated the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels towards the end of May. Additionally, they are now 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the American League’s final Wild Card spot.

Across 103 games this season, Rice has hit 18 home runs, collected 45 RBIs, and earned an .805 OPS. The Massachusetts native has been one of the most unlucky players in the sport. According to Baseball Savant, his .240 batting average is quite different from his .294 xBA.

“He’s hit the ball hard all year,” Boone said. “We talk about unlucky and all that — he’s the poster child. He’s had so many balls on the screws for outs this year.”

“He’s definitely in a good place at the plate,” Boone added. “I think he’s doing a great job of controlling the zone while still making sure he’s going up there aggressively looking for his pitch.”

The Yankees will finish their set with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon before gearing up for two road games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

More New York Yankees News
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) leaps and smashes into the wall but is unable to catch a solo home run hit by New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (not pictured) during the third inning at Busch Stadium.
Aaron Judge’s HR leads to unfortunate Cardinals injuryBrayden Haena ·
New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
Why Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton aren’t playing for Yankees vs. CardinalsSteve Silverman ·
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman walks on the field before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium
Insider gets 100% real on Brian Cashman’s Aaron Boone, Yankees supportJosue Pavon ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) flips the ball to first base for an out in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried shines amid team struggles, joining Drew Gooden and Johan Santana with a rare feat in 175 career starts.
Yankees’ Max Fried joins elite company with rare featYasmin Edañol ·
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s urgent message for Cardinals clashJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on from the dugout before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. GM Brian Cashman praises Aaron Boone for guiding the Yankees through challenges, showing trust despite an inconsistent season.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone earns high Brian Cashman praise despite inconsistent seasonYasmin Edañol ·