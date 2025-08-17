The New York Yankees will be getting some pitching help sooner rather than later, and there are a few players who could be making their way back. Jonathan Loaisiga is one of those players who is set to start his rehab assignment at Triple-A, according to Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News.

Loaisiga has been on the 15-day IL since Aug. 3 because of right mid-back tightness. He still may have some ways to go with his recovery, and the Yankees would want to see him throwing at a consistent rate and pitching on back-to-back days.

Manager Aaron Boone was asked recently if Loaisiga would come off the IL within the next two weeks.

“Yeah, I think so,” the manager replied. “He should be in play for that anytime starting pretty soon, just because he wasn’t down very long. So we’ll decide if we want to get him live in a game and for how long. But yeah, he should be close.”

Not only is Loaisiga looking to make a return, but Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz each started their rehab assignments at Triple-A a few days ago after suffering oblique strains in June. All three players could be ready around the same time, and that means there would be a roster crunch.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake spoke about the possibility of having to make some decisions if that's the case.

“If we get to a spot where all eight guys in the bullpen are performing and we got three healthy guys coming off the IL, then we got some hard decisions to make,” Blake said. “But in the short term, I’m not too worried about it yet.”

The Yankees are currently 66-57 and in third place in the AL East, and still have some time to make up some ground in the division.