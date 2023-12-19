Free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is reportedly planning on fielding formal offer from teams this week.

We are heading towards the end of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency, as the Japanese pitcher was open to begin taking formal offers from teams on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Since Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the attention has turned to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who by most reports, is likely to sign with the Dodgers, New York Yankees or New York Mets. He met with the Mets on Saturday, and the Yankees on Sunday.

Other teams like the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants have reportedly met with the 25-year-old pitcher since he was posted this offseason.

A ton of big market teams are in on Yamamoto, and as a result, he is expected to land a big contract, one that couple be more than $300 million. Usually starting pitcher free agents do not hit the market at 25 years old like Yamamoto is, and teams believe he can be an ace, which explains the wide-spread interest across MLB. No matter where he signs, he will get a big chunk of change.

With Yamamoto expected to field formal offers soon, it would not be a surprise if he does not sign with a team either this week or next week at the latest.

Once Yamamoto signs, we should see more movement on the pitching front this offseason, both with free agents like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, as well as on the trade market with someone like Dylan Cease.

Yamamoto is the biggest domino still yet to fall this offseason, and we could have an answer on where he will be playing soon.