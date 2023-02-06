The MLB’s history with the Negro Leagues is complicated, but it’s been improving over the last few years. The league is trying to rightfully bring the historic league’s rich history to the mainstream. Now, they are making a big move to do that, as they’ve announced a Negro League game mode to the official MLB: The Show game.

It’s our honor to bring the Negro Leagues to MLB The Show 23! In partnership with the @NLBMuseumKC and president @nlbmprez we invite you on a journey to celebrate the Negro Leagues and their stories of triumph over adversity in a new game experience! pic.twitter.com/8D50kKBWt8 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 6, 2023

The Negro League is a relic of the time when America was segregated. These were leagues where African-American and Latin American players could play, due to the professional teams at the time refusing to let Black and Latin players into their teams. They were eventually removed as the MLB started to integrate people of color into their leagues.

It’s extremely amazing to see the MLB, through their official game MLB: The Show 23, honor the Negro League through this awesome experience. The league today would not be where it is now without Black and Latino players paving the way. Even now, we can see that a significant amount of MLB stars are of African-American or Latino descent.

Presumably, this game mode on the MLB: The Show would be similar to another game mode in a different sports game ,NBA 2K12. In that game, you were able to take control of NBA legends during critical moments in their career. The same thing could be implemented on MLB: The Show, with players taking control of Negro League players.

All in all, this is an awesome moment for the MLB, as they continue to honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues. We’ll see how exactly this game mode plays out.