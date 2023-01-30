Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm was named the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete on Monday. MLB The Show also released an epic video featuring Chisholm detailing his journey from The Bahamas to Major League Baseball, via MLB on Twitter.

“When I was a little kid, we ran sandlot games in The Bahamas,” Chisholm says in the video. “Just hitting bombs and having fun, we play to play. And nobody told us not to play like that, because nobody thought we would make it to the show.”

Jazz Chisholm dealt with injuries during the 2022 campaign. He discussed overcoming adversity in the video as well.

“Sometimes we fall, it’s a delay not a defeat. The road to recovery isn’t easy, but that only makes us stronger.”

Chisholm is one of the brightest young stars in all of baseball. He was a top-tier prospect in the Marlins’ farm system before making his big league debut in 2020. He displayed signs of star-studded potential in 2021 before breaking out to open the 2022 season. However, his year was cut short due to injury after making the NL All-Star team. Jazz Chisholm ultimately played in only 60 games last season.

Miami is hopeful that he can stay healthy in 2023. They will need Chisholm to anchor their thin lineup. The Marlins have enough pitching to compete for a playoff spot. But their offense is questionable at best. However, Jazz Chisholm can certainly help matters by staying on the field throughout the 2023 campaign.

And Marlins fans will be happy to see Miami’s young star on the cover of MLB The Show 23.