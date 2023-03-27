Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The latest baseball simulation game, MLB: The Show 23 is coming out soon. Here are its release date, gameplay, and story details.

MLB: The Show 23 Release Date: March 28, 2023

MLB: The Show 23 will be coming out on March 28, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It is the 18th entry in the MLB The Show franchise, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, MLB Advanced Media, and Cokem International, and developed by San Diego Studio.

Story

New to MLB The Show 23 is the new Storylines game mode. In this mode, players find themselves playing in the Negro Leagues, which is the game mode’s focus. In this game mode, players will get to play 8 of the Negro Leagues’ best and most influential players, including Jackie Robinson, Buck O’Neil, Satchel Page, Rube Foster, and more. The mode is a mix of gameplay and narration by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick, which makes the game mode play out like WWE 2K’s Showcase Mode. Kendrick will be highlighting the league’s milestones and the biggest moments in each player’s career. For every new launch of MLB The Show moving forward, there would be a new season, featuring different players who also played in the Negro Leagues.

Gameplay

As a baseball simulation game, players can immerse themselves in the MLB either as a player, as a team or as a dynasty. There are now Core Seasons in Diamond Dynasty, which allows 99 overall players to be obtained from day one, which takes place every 6-8 weeks. For ever new Core Season, only the players featured on that and the previous season can be used in Ranked and Conquest game modes. This, however, won’t affect the other game modes in Diamond Dynasty, so players can still play games as they see fit.

Another new gameplay element in MLB The Show 23 is the addition of Captain Cards. Once a certain tier requirement is met for that Captain Card player, it would boost the stats of the entire team significantly. Proper two-way play has also been implemented in this year’s version of MLB: The Show, making it possible for superstar players such as Shohei Ohtani to be used as both a starting pitcher and as a true designated hitter.