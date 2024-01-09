Will these MLB stars be traded before the 2024 season?

With stars such as Juan Soto and Tyler Glasnow already being traded this offseason, it will be interesting to see if any other big deals are made. There are a number of other players who have been mentioned in trade rumors, but that doesn't necessarily mean those players are destined to be playing in new homes once the 2024 MLB season gets underway. However, it would not be surprising to see other big trades come to fruition.

So who are the best players still available in the trade market?

*Contract information via Spotrac.

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease was always a lock to be in this article. The White Sox are rebuilding and Cease has been a popular trade candidate throughout the offseason.

However, Cease is also under contract through 2025, meaning there isn't as much urgency to move him now. If the White Sox want to capitalize on his value, though, dealing him away prior to the 2024 season would be smart.

Teams will be willing to surrender young MLB talent and prospect capital for a 28-year-old pitcher with two years of team control. Sure, Cease did not have a great 2023 campaign, but his value remains. Given his upside, teams will be interested.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles have all been linked to the White Sox's ace.

Shane Bieber, Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

We combined a pair of All-Star pitchers here in Shane Bieber and Emmanuel Clase.

Bieber has an interesting case, as he only has one year of team control remaining. The Guardians may have a chance of competing in the lackluster AL Central, but they will need to decide if trying to pursue a division title will be worth the risk of losing Bieber in free agency next offseason.

Of course, Cleveland could agree to an extension with the ace. The Guardians faced a similar situation with Jose Ramirez two years ago before signing him to an extension. If an extension fails to come to fruition, and it should be noted there haven't been many reports of contract talks occurring, then Bieber will continue to be heavily mentioned in trade rumors.

Clase has multiple years of team control remaining and is one of baseball's best closers. The Guardians would only trade Clase if made an offer they cannot refuse. Otherwise, there isn't any reason to deal Clase away right now.

Both pitchers will be worth closely monitoring as the offseason moves forward. The Dodgers have been connected to both pitchers, while teams like the Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets will be worth keeping tabs on as well.

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

We almost added Willy Adames alongside Corbin Burnes in this section. However, Adames trade rumors have been quiet for the most part. Still, we will note that Adames could be a trade candidate as well.

The Brewers aren't expected to trade Burnes as they are fresh off an NL Central title. With that being said, Milwaukee doesn't have a history of signing players to large contracts and with only one year of team control remaining, the Brewers may end up losing him in MLB free agency next offseason.

As a result, they could opt to deal him away this offseason in order to receive something in return. Again, the Dodgers and Yankees make sense as landing destinations. However, the Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers are also fits for Burnes.

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have been rumored to be open to the idea of trading infielder Jonathan India. The Reds displayed signs of being competitive this past season, but they are still seemingly willing to deal India away for younger talent.

Cincinnati features enough infielders to replace India if he's moved. The Blue Jays are a ball club to monitor in the India sweepstakes.

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have already traded Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot away. Tampa Bay isn't necessarily rebuilding, but they are re-tooling. And as a small-market team, they may be willing to trade star outfielder Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena is one of the better players in MLB and is still only 28-years old. He is also under contract through 2026. Unless the Rays decide to sign him to a long-term deal, trading him now would guarantee a massive return for Tampa Bay.

Almost every contender in baseball would be open to trading for Arozarena. Of course, the Dodgers are a candidate given how aggressive they have been this offseason. The Mets, Rangers, and Minnesota Twins are also possible destinations.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels said they are not gong to trade Mike Trout. That has not stopped the Halos' superstar from being mentioned in trade rumors.

Team control isn't an issue for Trout. He is under contract through 2030. The reason Trout would be traded is because the Angels haven't reached the playoffs since 2014.

Although Trout has dealt with injury trouble in recent years, he's still one of the best players in all of MLB. A trade would allow the Angels to enter a rebuild and start planning for the future.

Again, Trout probably isn't going to be traded this offseason, but anything is possible.