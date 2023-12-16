It appears to only be a matter of time until the Reds trade Jonathan India.

As MLB Rumors continue to heat up, Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds could soon be on the move. The Reds narrowly missed the 2023 postseason, and the moves they have made during the offseason could signal India's departure.

Will the Reds get a Jonathan India deal done before 2024?

India will not be eligible for free agency until 2026. Cincinnati's move for Jeimer Candelario has encouraged trade talks for the second basemen to remain active, per Jon Morosi. Multiple teams have reportedly engaged with the Reds for the 27-year-old.

Cincinnati's signing of Candelario is an upgrade over India. The veteran third-basemen batted .251, hit 22 home runs, had 70 RBI, and achieved an OPS of .807 for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. Still, there are plenty of teams who would be happy to have India's services as they look to bolster their depth.

India was considered one of the top prospects in 2018 and was selected fifth overall by the Reds. Despite his winning history and defensive talent, the Florida product has not quite lived up to expectations for Cincinnati. In his third season in the major leagues, India batted .244, hit 17 home runs, 61 RBI, and had an OPS of .746.

His production is not bad, but the Reds were likely looking for something more from the once highly-touted prospect. As Cincinnati makes moves to retool their team, they seem to be very open to getting a deal done for the 27-year-old.

A change of scenery could be a positive thing for India. Whether he lands on a contending or a rebuilding team, leaving Cincinnati could be what he needs to break out.