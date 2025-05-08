The Atlanta Braves saw their three game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. However, Alex Verdugo is still confident that his team is capable of competing with anyone in Major League Baseball. Jarred Kelenic's replacement in the outfield believes in Brian Snitker's team as the team approaches .500.

Verdugo is a nine-year veteran who has bounced around the league over the last couple of seasons. However, he is a solid contributor wherever he goes. After making the World Series in 2024 with the New York Yankees, the outfielder believes in his new team, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

“I feel like we can beat anybody out there, right?” said Verdugo about the Braves' chances in 2025.

Atlanta is working their way back into the National League East race after a poor start to the year. Snitker's offense is rapidly returning to its former glory, enjoying a solid stretch over the last week. The best part? The Braves are doing this without Ronald Acuna Jr., who is still on the injured list.

Verdugo's confidence in the team is a good sign, but they have a lot of work to do. When they are at their best, Atlanta has as much talent as anyone in MLB. They're still looking for the best version of themselves, though. The fact that they continue to win is a testament to their dedication to working through a tough stretch.

Verdugo's role will change if Kelenic returns to the major leagues swinging a hot bat. Regardless of where he is on the depth chart, his presence could play a big role in his team's success.

The NL East is a battle between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies 30 games into the season. However, Atlanta is lurking, just a handful of games behind the leaders. If they can continue to string wins together, they become increasingly more dangerous as the team breaks into the playoff picture.