The Atlanta Braves and manager Brian Snitker made a tough decision on Thursday. They are optioning outfielder Jarred Kelenic, sending the 25-year-old down to the minors. He started the season at the top of the outfield depth chart alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II, but now he has to work his way back to the majors. First year Brave Alex Verdugo will take his place.

Kelenic is having his worst season since 2023, his last year with the Seattle Mariners. After giving him a month to settle in, the Braves pulled the plug. While being sent down to the minors is tough news to absorb, but Kelenic is approaching it with a positive mindset, according to Atlanta Journal writer Gabe Burns.

“Nobody knows what the future holds,” said Kelenic on his next steps. “I know what I’m capable of doing. I think the organization knows what I’m capable of doing. …If I just go out, do my thing, this could be a real positive.”

Kelenic is a proven talent in Major League Baseball, so his stint in the minors could be short. He was one of the few constants in an up-and-down season for the Braves in 2024. His bat may have gone cold, but his talent is undeniable.

While they are without him, the Braves can shift their focus to finding their way back into the National League East divisional race. Atlanta has been trailing both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies all season. However, Acuna Jr., Harris II, and the rest of the Braves roster is just as talented.

Snitker's team is 9-3 over their last 12 games, including a fortunate win for the Braves. The NL East is going to be a dogfight and it is possible that three teams make the playoffs. However, the Braves want the satisfaction of winning the division over their rivals as they return to the postseason.