The Atlanta Braves optioned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A on Monday, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as he made his MLB debut in 2023 and flashed signs of potential. However, the Braves feature a full pitching staff already which likely prompted the move.

Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder, and Reynaldo Lopez are all options for the big league rotation. So Smith-Shawver will receive more time to develop at the minor league level. O'Brien did note that the pitcher could receive a promotion to the MLB club before too long.

The 21-year-old appeared in six games for the Braves during the 2023 campaign, and made five starts. He showed promise despite recording a mediocre 4.26 ERA. Atlanta believes he can factor into the rotation down the road.

Nevertheless, Atlanta's primary goal is to make a World Series run in 2024. The rotation is expected to be among the best in baseball with stars such as Fried and Strider leading the charge. Sale also features no shortage of potential.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is looking to have an even better campaign than his 2023 season, which would be impressive to say the least. Acuna has plenty of talent around him in the lineup as well.

The Braves are poised for a huge campaign. Sure, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will challenge them in the National League, but Atlanta is going to be a serious threat in 2024. And perhaps AJ Smith-Shawver will impact the ball club at some point.