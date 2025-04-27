The Atlanta Braves have found their footing as of late, now only two games under the .500 mark after a recent extra innings win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves seem to have shaken off a horrible 0-7 start to the season, with this West Coast road trip going much better than the first one did.

The Braves are still looking for their first World Series championship since the one they claimed in 2021, and recently, the team brought back a familiar face from that squad.

“Atlanta brings back pitcher Ian Anderson, claims him off waivers from the Angels,” reported MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Anderson once profiled as one of the Braves' brightest pitching prospects but saw his play off significantly over the ensuing years, ultimately getting demoted to the minor leagues for various stints before parting with the Braves franchise altogether.

However, the Braves have been dealt their fair share of injuries this year, including on the pitching staff, which evidently has prompted the team to add some depth in the form of Anderson.

Atlanta is also eagerly awaiting the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., who has been out of the lineup since midway through last year after tearing an ACL for the second time in his career.

Acuna recently made headlines for a publicized callout of manager Brian Snitker's supposed hypocrisy when it comes to dealing with players not running hard enough. However, the Braves haven't shown any signs of that turmoil on the field, as the team has been rolling and can complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks with Sunday afternoon's Game 3.

That game is slated to get underway at 4:10 PM ET from Phoenix. After that, the Braves will travel east for a series with the Colorado Rockies beginning on Monday evening in Denver.