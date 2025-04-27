The Atlanta Braves got a win on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and team manager Brian Snitker feels good about it. He especially feels good because Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez hit four home runs in the game, against Atlanta.

“I mean that’s unbelievable what the guy did,” Snitker said, per USA Today. “To hit four homers, my God. And he was all over all of them, too. You just kind of feel like after a couple, it’s like, well, he’s due to make an out. I mean, hats off to him, man. He didn’t miss them.

“We’re just lucky that we were able to overcome that great performance that he had.”

The Braves overcame all that offense to defeat Arizona, 8-7. Suarez finished the game with five RBIs to go with his four stellar home runs.

“I thought there's no way he goes deep. When does that happen?” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, per ESPN. “It's like a fairy tale. When it happened, I just was shaking my head. I couldn't believe it. He turned around a pretty good pitch.

“It's one of those magical nights. It's hard to describe.”

Atlanta was able to get the win behind some great performances from Eli White and Michael Harris II. Both players finished the game with two RBIs apiece.

The Braves are now 12-14 on the season after winning the contest.

Braves are trying to overcome a sluggish start

Atlanta has had a rough start to the Major League Baseball season. The Braves came out of the gate losing their first six games. Atlanta's rough 0-6 start looked like the club was destined for a campaign of utter misery.

The club has since turned it around. The Braves have now won seven of their last 10 games, after defeating Arizona on Saturday. Atlanta is performing well at home, while struggling on the road.

The team certainly got away with one on Saturday. Suarez's four home run game was very rare. There have been more perfect games by pitchers in MLB history than four home run games, per ESPN.

“Mixed feelings right now because we didn't win the game,” Suarez said. “But this is baseball; that's why this game is so special. I just want to glorify God with this for the game today. It's a gift, and I don't take it for granted.”

Atlanta and the Diamondbacks play again on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 ET. With the loss, the Diamondbacks are now 14-13 on the year.