Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch from the Atlanta Braves’ series opener against the Athletics on Tuesday due to back tightness. While the former MVP was able to return to the lineup the following day, he’s taking the injury scare seriously.

Acuña won't participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, according to Atlanta’s official account on X. Braves first baseman Matt Olson will replace him in the contest. Acuña is still planning to start in the All-Star Game. But he'll skip the long ball exhibition over concerns about his back.

The 27-year-old right fielder announced that he would take part in the Derby last month. And Acuña acknowledged he was excited to compete in front of Braves fans, as Truist Park in Atlanta will play host to the Midsummer Classic this year.

Ronald Acuña Jr. to miss home field Home Run Derby

The eighth-year veteran made his 2025 debut in May after recovering from a season-ending ACL tear last year. Despite missing the Braves’ first 50 games this season, he was voted in as an All-Star starter. Acuña joins Joe DiMaggio as the only players ever to debut 50 or more games into a season and start in the All-Star Game.

Acuña got off to a hot start in his injury return, belting the first pitch he saw for a 467-foot home run. He’s continued his sensational play since, slashing .324/.441/.581 with 11 homers, 20 RBI, 36 runs scored, a 185 OPS+ and 2.0 bWAR in 42 games this season.

The five-time All-Star even hit a major career milestone in 2025, picking up the 200th stolen base of his career. Acuña racked up an MLB-best 73 steals in his 2023 MVP season. However, he’s less focused on swiping bags in his return, notching four steals in four attempts so far this year.

While a back issue will keep Acuña out of the Derby after sidelining him for the Braves’ opener against the A’s on Tuesday, he offered fans some hope. Acuña returned to Atlanta’s lineup the following day and hit two home runs, sparking a 9-2 Braves win.

But despite Acuña’s incredible return this season, the team has continued to slump. The Braves are just 3-11 since June 24, dropping to 12 games below .500 and 13.5 games back in the division. Although the dismal campaign will likely snap Atlanta’s seven-year playoff streak, the Braves won’t consider trading Acuña as the deadline nears.