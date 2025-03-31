The Atlanta Braves are off to a dismal 0-4 start to their season, and now things have gone from bad to worse. Starting outfielder Jurickson Profar has been hit with an 80-game suspension for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar is being suspended for 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy, sources confirm to ESPN,” Passan reported on X, formerly Twitter.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez was the first to report the violation.

Profar started all four games for the Braves so far this season, picking up three hits in 15 at-bats. Now, he will be out until the middle of the season due to this setback.

Profar tested positive for the performance enhancing substance Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Shortly after the news of the suspension dropped, the MLBPA released a statement on behalf of Profar.

Shortly after the news of the suspension dropped, the MLBPA released a statement on behalf of Profar.

On the field, Profar's absence leaves the Braves very short on outfielders until Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from his injury.

Profar is coming off of a career year where he made his first All-Star Game despite being in the league since 2012. He played 158 games for the San Diego Padres in 2024 and notched career-highs in just about every batting stat, including home runs (24), RBIs (85), batting average (.280) and OPS+ (134).

Coming off of that season, Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in free agency. Now, the team will be without him for multiple months.

While the 0-4 start is a surprising place for the Braves to find themselves in at this point in the season, the schedule hasn't been kind to them so far. Atlanta was swept in four straight games on the road by the Padres and will start a three-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night before getting into division play against the Miami Marlins.