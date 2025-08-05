The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to dominate the NFC South again this fall. Tampa reloaded the roster this offseason and is ready to make another run at the playoffs in 2025. The Buccaneers are set to make an addition to their quarterback room to add depth before the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay is hosting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a visit on Tuesday, per Ari Meirov. He will undergo a physical and could sign with the Buccaneers if all goes all.

Former Steelers wide receiver Bryant McFadden, who grew up in Florida, was the first to mention the Bridgewater to Tampa Bay connection.

Bridgewater's visit with the Buccaneers is likely just a formality before signing him. Nonetheless, the deal is not official just yet.

Bridgewater has some recent NFL experience under his belt. He joined the Lions for two short stints over the past few seasons.

Bridgewater got some snaps last season during Detroit's playoff loss against the Commanders while QB Jared Goff was evaluated for an injury. He even laid a block on an important touchdown by Jameson Williams.

Teddy Bridgewater returning to NFL after controversial high school suspension

Bridgewater recently decided to eye a return to the NFL after his controversial suspension as a high school football coach.

Teddy was suspended as the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, for paying for players' expenses. Reports revealed that Bridgewater put up money for his players' Uber rides, meals, and recovery services during his first year as head coach.

Bridgewater's suspension is widely viewed as controversial. He was not using his wealth to give his team an unfair advantage. However, he did technically break the rules.

Following the suspension, Bridgewater announced on Monday that he plans to step down as head football coach at Miami Northwestern and pursue a return to the NFL.

Clearly, Bridgewater wasted little time finding a new home, assuming he does sign with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have a lot to offer a player like Bridgewater. He can remain close to home in the state of Florida and back up one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC.

It would be nice to have Teddy Bridgewater back in the NFL again.