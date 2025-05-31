The Atlanta Braves' underperformance continued on Friday night as they were defeated 5-1 by the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta now holds a 26-30 record overall, and the team has continued to trend in the wrong direction in the National League East standings. The Braves are currently in fourth place in the division, sitting 9.5 games back of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies. First baseman Matt Olson is not giving up hope, though.

“I still think we’re right on the edge of turning this thing around and playing the baseball we can play,” Olson said, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

The Braves have been one of the most consistent contenders in recent memory. Atlanta always seems to be in the postseason conversation. It would not surprise anyone around the MLB world to see the team turn things around. In fact, most of the MLB world probably expects the Braves to find their footing soon.

Nevertheless, there is no denying the fact that Atlanta has failed to meet preseason expectations. Injuries have played a role, but Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider have returned. Yet, the Braves still continue to slump overall.

Matt Olson is among the Braves who have struggled to begin the '25 campaign. The 31-year-old slugger currently holds a .238/.336/.457 slash line to go along with a .793 OPS. He's also hit 12 home runs and 10 doubles.

A number of Braves hitters have underperformed up to this point in the 2025 season. Atlanta's pitching has endured its ups and downs. At the end of the day, it is difficult to envision this Braves ball club playing under .500 baseball all season long.

Optimism remains, but the Braves need to get things going sooner rather than later. Atlanta will attempt to bounce back on Saturday afternoon in a home matchup against the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.