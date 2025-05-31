Projected as a preseason World Series favorite, the Atlanta Braves sure didn't start that way. The Braves began the year with a seven-game losing streak, making them, at the time, the worst team in the majors.

Things have improved for Atlanta since that horrid start, but they have still only reached .500 or better six times this season. Currently, they're 26-29, ranking third in the NL East and 9.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.

So, what's happened to the Braves?

Well, going back to last year, the roster has been plagued with injuries to star players that they've anxiously awaited the return of. Both right-hander Spencer Strider and right-fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. have come back from long stints dating back to early last season. Acuña has already looked back in form, slugging away, though Strider has hit some rough patches, including another setback with a hamstring injury weeks back.

The belief is that at full health, this team will be a force to be reckoned with. But as former pitcher and MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz said, “It's been a nauseating start.”

“They got a nice stretch to get over .500, (and) you thought maybe they’ll never see .500 again,” Smoltz said in an exclusive interview with Sportscasting. “They’ve gone back and forth since then. They’re just a little bit off in certain departments where they haven’t connected their club to get on a seven-, eight-game winning streak.”

The longest winning streak so far for the Braves this season has been four games, back in mid-April. That will obviously have to change if they want to have a shot at making the playoffs. But it will all start with their roster coming into full form as it should.

Braves have been lackluster offensively

Regardless of injuries, there have been some on the Braves roster who have been there on a near-daily basis that, at times, have felt more like a detriment than help. For a team that two years ago had one of the best offenses in MLB, it's now in the bottom half of the league this season.

Atlanta is currently 19th in the league in runs, 15th in batting average, 18th in slugging, and 12th in strikeouts. As Smoltz noted, with Acuña back, he can potentially elevate the offense to where it needs to be.

“That pitching staff is really good, but the offense doesn’t make enough contact in certain situations. They’re starting to look better,” Smoltz said. “When Acuña gets back, it changes the dynamic of their lineup. It changes the way pitchers are going to face (them), the way the lineup comes out.”

Though it's only a small sample size of a week's worth of play, there has been an offensive uptick since Acuña's return. The Braves’ average has gone from .245 to .257, though their slugging has seen a minor dip from .389 to .386. Again, it's too small of a sample size to truly make a case. However, what can be judged is what has been in the lineup since Opening Day.

When everyone pictured a Braves middle infielder struggling at the plate, second baseman Ozzie Albies wasn't necessarily the go-to answer. That was reserved for Orlando Arcia, who has since been released and signed with the Colorado Rockies. However, the three-time All-Star has found himself trickling down the order at times this season after being unable to stay consistent.

Albies is one of four Braves in the everyday lineup with an OPS under .700. He's batting .241 with six homers and 22 RBIs. The Braves fan favorite has had his fair share of slumps during his career, but he always manages to work his way out of them. With his buddy Acuña back in the lineup, that should hopefully change.

He has moved back up the order, batting second behind Acuña in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Harris II

Another one of those Braves with an OPS under .700 is centerfielder Michael Harris II. Back in 2023, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year signed an eight-year, $72 million contract at just 22 years old. At the time, he had spent little time in the minor leagues, but the Braves were in desperate need of finding their centerfielder of the future.

Harris showed out early and became a highlight of sorts in the outfield — which he still is, as defensively he's as good as anyone on the team — and did impress at the plate at times. However, he's yet to prove himself consistent in that area this season. Not only is his OPS at .597, he's batting just .229 with three homers and 32 RBIs. He does lead the team in stolen bases with nine, but if he were able to get on base more, that number would likely be higher.

Chuck Oliver at Atlanta's 680 The Fan recently said Harris looks “as lost as any Brave” he's seen since Melvin Upton and even compared him to past Atlanta centerfielder Ender Inciarte.