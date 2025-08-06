The Boston Red Sox have been firing on all cylinders down the stretch, and none more so than in their latest victory at Fenway Park. Fueled by Trevor Story’s three-RBI night, Garrett Crochet’s performance stole the show Tuesday night. The ace went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight on 105 pitches in a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Crochet’s outing extended Boston’s surge as they chase an AL East title. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo noted in a feature article that the club was 6-6 in Crochet’s first 12 starts but has since gone 10-1 in his last 11 outings, including six straight wins with him on the mound. That run has the Red Sox sitting at 64-51, just three games behind Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East division lead.

In the postgame locker room, manager Alex Cora lauded Crochet’s impact on the team’s fortunes. Cotillo also captured Cora noting that a true ace halts losing streaks and fuels hot runs, perfectly summarizing the southpaw’s recent success.

“Aces stop the losing streaks, and they keep the winning streaks going,” Cora said. “That’s what he’s doing right now.”

Beyond the numbers, Crochet’s consistency underscores the strong culture Cora has fostered, one that rewards homegrown talent and top-of-the-rotation arms. Boston’s victory marked their seventh straight in a row, further solidifying their position in a tight American League East.

The club has turned Fenway Park into one of the most formidable venues in baseball this season, posting a 39-21 record at home. Their success has been fueled by a potent combination of dominant starting pitching, timely offense, and a bullpen that often locks down late leads. From early-season spurts to the recent winning streak, the team’s ability to protect home turf has been a cornerstone of their surge up the standings.

Their potent offense, punctuated by balanced hitting across the lineup, has consistently delivered runs in key moments. Coupled with reliable starting pitching, Boston’s ability to control games early has set the tone for victories.

Add in a shutdown bullpen that frequently seals late leads, and the combination of offensive firepower and late-inning security makes Fenway a daunting task for opponents. As the Red Sox eye the stretch run, sustaining this home dominance will be vital for bolstering playoff positioning and building confidence before challenging road trips.