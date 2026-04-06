The Boston Red Sox may be able to rescue their season since they have played just nine games. However, they have a 2-7 record and have played lifeless baseball for the majority of those games.

Roman Anthony makes it clear the way the Red Sox are playing is unacceptable. "We need to find a way to just bring more energy and just be better. This is unacceptable. It's unacceptable to the fans. It's unacceptable to the standard we set for ourselves." pic.twitter.com/tazh4zcdJd — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 5, 2026

After starting the season by losing five times in their first six road games, the Red Sox won their home opener at Fenway Park against the San Diego Padres. However, they dropped the final two games of the series to the struggling National League team. In Sunday's 8-6 loss, the Red Sox had a 4-0 lead after three innings, but the Padres quickly responded and got the best of the Boston pitching staff.

Roman Anthony speaks out

The Red Sox appear to have a lack of leadership this year after losing 3rd baseman Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason. Their play has been dull through the first nine games, and second-year outfielder Roman Anthony spoke out about the team's poor performance after the game.

“We need to find a way to just bring more energy and just be better,” Anthony said. “This is unacceptable. It's unacceptable to the fans. It's unacceptable to the standard we set for ourselves.”

Anthony is expected to earn a leadership role with the Red Sox after a solid rookie season and his impressive performance in the World Baseball Classic. He is hitting .267 with one home run and 2 runs batted in through nine games. Anthony is second on the team in average to right fielder Wilyer Abreu. He is hitting .387 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI.

The rest of the batting order has been fairly anemic for Red Sox manager Alex Cora. The Red Sox will attempt to turn things around in a three-game series at home vs. the Milwaukee Brewers (7-2, first place in the National League Central).