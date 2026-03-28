Expectations are high for Roman Anthony, as the Boston Red Sox's former top prospect appears ready to become the clubhouse leader in 2026. With one game under his belt already this season, it sounds like a former star player of the franchise believes Anthony could be in for a monster year.

While appearing on “Foul Territory,” former Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon thinks the 21-year-old outfielder could reach 50 home runs in his second season in the majors. Papelbon loves Anthony's patience at the plate, along with the power he brings to the table, which could benefit him at Fenway Park.

“You look at this kid, and he's not a rookie anymore,” said Papelbon. “He is a proven veteran who goes about his business like a veteran… We talk a lot in Boston about [Anthony's] plate discipline. That's gonna have to continue. I think he's one of the best guys in [the Red Sox] lineup that has plate discipline…

“With him producing more home runs this year, I look to him to be close to 50 home runs this year. Yeah, I said it. 50 home runs. This kid can really put them out of the ballpark. Especially with a short porch in Fenway Park at right field, I think he can do it.”

"He's not a rookie anymore. He's a proven veteran who goes about his business like a one."@TheRealJPap58 believes Roman Anthony has 50 home run potential this year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rwjDjDQjG2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 27, 2026

Roman Anthony displayed massive potential in the Red Sox's Opening Game. Although he didn't hit a home run, the second-year pro recorded three hits in four at-bats, while also drawing a walk.

We'll see Anthony on the field again on Saturday when the Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds on the road. It will be the second contest of a three-game series.