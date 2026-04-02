The Boston Red Sox have not started the 2026 season on the right foot. After winning on Opening Day on the road against the Cincinnati Reds, the Sox have lost five straight games and were swept by the Houston Astros earlier this week. The good news is that the team is now at home for the first time this season, and the hope is that they can play well in front of the home fans to get them back on track.

The Red Sox will host the San Diego Padres, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers, for a 6-game homestand before heading to St. Louis. These six games can seriously let you know what type of season the Sox could have. These are two good NL teams capable of winning the series. Boston does not want to lose four straight series to begin the season.

Ahead of the home opener tomorrow against San Diego, the Red Sox are going to be honoring the 1986 Pennant-winning squad, with about 25 attendees. Ian Browne was on the news on X.

“The Red Sox will celebrate their 1986 pennant winning team prior to tomorrow's game. Barrett, Boggs, Oil Can, Bruce Hurst, Dwight Evans, Jim Rice and Rich Gedman among the 25 attendees.”

The Red Sox aren't going to want to let those members down with another poor performance on Friday afternoon. Expect Boston to get the bats going, although they will be facing a tough starter on the other side. Michael King toes the slab for the Padres while Sonny Gray starts for the Sox.