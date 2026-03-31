The Red Sox have high hopes for Ranger Suarez after signing him to a $130 million contract. However, his debut with the team didn't go as planned.

In an 8-1 loss to the Houston Astros, Suarez allowed seven hits and four runs in his 4.1 innings pitched. He struck out three and walked one.

Ultimately, the Red Sox aren't going to throw the towel in on Suarez after one start. Especially since he was facing a potent lineup in the Astros. Still, Boston has high expectations for the left-hander. Next time he is on the mound, they'll be anticipating better results.

Still, the Red Sox wouldn't hand out a $130 million deal if they didn't feel Suarez was capable serving at the top of their rotation. He proved plenty capable during his eight-year run with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 187 total appearances, Suarez held a 3.38 ERA and a 705/240 K/BB ratio.

The left-hander was named an All-Star his final two years in Philadelphia, although he declined the opportunity in 2025. His final season with the Phillies saw him pitch to a 3.20 ERA and a career-high 151 strikeouts alongside 38 walks.

Even with the addition of Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox knew they needed more pitching. They addressed their holes with Suarez and by trading for Sonny Gray. Boston is now expecting to be much more consistent in the pitching department.

While Suarez's debut wasn't as stellar as expected, he'll have plenty of opportunities to right the ship. Based on his past results and current contract, the Red Sox plan for that success to come sooner rather than later.