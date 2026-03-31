As the Boston Red Sox bombed against the Houston Astros on Monday, 8-1, it featured the continued frustrating start to the season for third baseman Caleb Durbin. While the Red Sox look to win the World Series in 2026, positive efforts from Durbin will be necessary to live up to expectations, though he believes the best is yet to come.

Durbin was traded to Boston in a six-player trade made with the Milwaukee Brewers back in February, though the 26-year-old is off to a 0-for-14 start at the plate. However, Durbin downplays the start, saying how he continues to “fine-tune,” according to Mass Live.

“Definitely not lost up there by any means,” Durbin said. “It’s just have to make the adjustment and figure it out.”

“Right now, I think it’s just trying to get the ball in the air a little bit more,” Durbin said. “It’s just trying to fine-tune, make those adjustments to give yourself the most chances. That’s for me, what it kind of comes down to right now — is just trying to give myself those chances to find some green,” Durbin continued.

Red Sox's Alex Cora sees improvement in Caleb Durbin

For Durbin, it's all about getting into rhythm, citing that “baseball is just one of those sports I think where it’s a very feel sport.

“So the more you’re in rhythm, and the more you have your feels right, you’re going to be hot, and you’re going to be feeling good. So it’s just trying to get back to that,” Durbin said.

As for Boston manager Alex Cora, despite Durbin not recording a hit just yet, he has seen improvement in the pitches he was chasing before.

“Today was better,” Cora said, via Mass Live. “He swung at strikes. He didn’t chase like in Cincinnati. So you’ve just gotta keep working. Talked to him a little bit. He’s working hard. That’s the reality of it. He hasn’t had results. But today I think he was able to slow it down.”

The Red Sox and Durbin look to see improvement as the series against the Astros continues.