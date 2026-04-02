Roman Anthony has emerged as a potential superstar for the Boston Red Sox as he begins just his second MLB season. While he furthers his development in the majors, it sounds like Anthony is using his MLB Draft snub as fuel for his professional career.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old outfielder was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Red Sox. Leading up to the draft, Anthony believed he was deserving of being a first-round selection. He admitted that what scouts were saying about him, leading to his drop in the drafted angered him a bit, according to Chris Mason of MassLive.com.

“You see the area scouts that, for whatever reason, told you that you weren't a first-rounder and kinda just look at them now and you're like, ‘Huh. I think you missed a little bit on that,'” Anthony said. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but for me, I was pissed off.”

Roman Anthony seemingly created a chip on his shoulder after falling in the 2022 MLB Draft. Although he was still selected in the second round that year, the Red Sox prospect flew through the minor league system to make his major league debut in just three years after being drafted.

Anthony flashed major potential in 2025. He played 71 games in his first season with the Red Sox, recording a .292 batting average and .396 OBP while totaling 75 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

He also looked solid during the World Baseball Classic, serving as one of Team USA's top contributors at the plate. He was one of four players to record two home runs (Pete Crow-Armstrong, Aaron Judge, and Gunnar Henderson) while recording the most RBIs (7) on the team.

Although he is having a bit of a cold start to the 2026 campaign, the belief in the Red Sox organization is that Roman Anthony will develop into a special player. He'll have a chance to get back on track on Friday when Boston takes on the San Diego Padres at home.