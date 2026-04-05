The Boston Red Sox reached an alarming early-season low on Saturday, falling 3-2 to the San Diego Padres to drop to 2-6, the worst record in the majors. The defeat was Boston's fifth loss in its last six games.

Through eight games, the Red Sox have scored just 24 total runs, tied for the fewest in the league, and have failed to score more than five runs in any contest. They have been held to two runs or fewer in four of those eight games, going 0-4 in such situations. Across MLB, teams entered the day just 5-67 when scoring two runs or fewer.

This was the first time since 1998 that Boston scored two runs or fewer in four of their first eight games. Unlike that 1998 team, which finished third in MLB in total runs, the Red Sox's current roster has yet to show signs of similar offensive potential.

Statistically, Boston ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple categories, with a .223 batting average (16th), .294 on-base percentage (23rd), .366 slugging percentage (17th), and an 8.1% walk rate (24th). Their strikeout issues are also troublesome, with a 28.1% strikeout rate ranking 26th and 75 strikeouts entering Saturday, adding eight more in the loss. They also swung and missed 23 times in the game.

Situational hitting has been a serious issue. The Red Sox went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position Saturday and are just 9-for-59 (.152) in those scenarios this season, the worst in MLB. Missed opportunities came back to haunt them again, including a bases-loaded chance in the eighth inning where they managed only one run.

The loss itself followed a familiar script. After tying the game 2-2 in the eighth, Boston surrendered the lead in the ninth when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled, and Ramon Laureano drove in a go-ahead RBI single off Aroldis Chapman. The Red Sox then went down in order in the bottom half.

Pitching has not been the primary issue. Rookie Connelly Early allowed two runs over four innings despite four walks, bringing his overall strikeouts to 39 through six career starts, tied for the most in franchise history at that stage.

With four losses decided by two runs or fewer, including three by one run, even marginal offensive improvement could have altered Boston's record. Instead, they sit 4.5 games behind the 6-1 New York Yankees in the AL East, with an early-season hole already forming.