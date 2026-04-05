Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a handful of injury updates before Saturday's matchup with the San Diego Padres, which Boston lost 3-2, centering on right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Triston Casas.

Oviedo was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow strain after his season debut on March 30. The 28-year-old allowed four runs on six hits, including two home runs, over 3 2/3 innings versus the Houston Astros while striking out three and walking one. His fastball velocity averaged 93.0 mph, down from 95.5 mph in 2025.

Cora confirmed Oviedo will meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, the same surgeon who performed his Tommy John procedure in late 2023. Although Oviedo reported feeling fine immediately after the outing, he experienced severe stiffness the following day and was unable to bend his arm by Wednesday. He later described the elbow discomfort as involving a limited range of motion, requiring further evaluation.

Casas, meanwhile, received a more encouraging update. The 26-year-old will resume hitting off a tee on Monday after being shut down for about a week due to an intercostal strain, per Cora. The injury, located between the ribs, originated while swinging the bat in late March. It is unrelated to the ruptured left patellar tendon he suffered in May 2025, which already placed him on the injured list to start the 2026 season.

Casas has a history of rib issues, having appeared in only 63 games in 2024 after tearing cartilage on a swing. His return timeline remains unclear, especially with Willson Contreras currently handling first base duties.

In terms of production, Casas showed serious promise in 2023, hitting .856 OPS with 24 home runs and finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Since then, though, he’s been a bit quieter at the plate, hitting .222 with a .730 OPS in 92 games over the past two seasons.

The Red Sox's pitching depth could be tested if Oviedo misses extended time. Both Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are progressing through recoveries, with Sandoval scheduled for a four-inning rehab start at Double-A Portland, and Crawford expected to begin a rehab assignment later this month.