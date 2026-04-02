The Boston Red Sox entered the 2026 MLB season with high hopes. They added talent up and down the roster. Through six games, things have not gone as planned.

The Red Sox lost their fifth straight game on Wednesday, losing 6-4 to the Houston Astros. That capped off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Astros in which Boston was outscored 23-7.

After the loss, Boston's starter of the series finale, Garrett Crochet, did not mince words.

“It’s embarrassing,” Crochet said, per MassLive reporter Christopher Smith. “And typically in the past, I’ve played that stopper role. And today I just let the guys down, especially when we scratched one (run) early in the first.”

Boston jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Willson Contreras, whom the Red Sox traded for in the offseason, drove in Jarren Duran. But the Red Sox immediately gave it back, as the Astros scored two in the bottom of the frame.

“For me to give it right back and then ultimately give them the lead at the bottom of the first, it’s not acceptable,” Crochet said of himself.

Carlos Correa later hit a three-run home run off Crochet, busting the game open. The 2025 Cy Young runner-up finished allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and no walks, while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, Astros starter Mike Burrows allowed just two runs through five innings. Houston's bullpen ultimately held up against the scuffling Red Sox offense.

The only Boston win of the season came on Opening Day when the big lefty sparkled. Even in that win, they mustered just three runs. Since then, the Red Sox have plated just 14 runs during the losing streak.