Triston Casas is currently on the 10-day IL as he is still recovering from a left patellar tendon injury he suffered early in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, it appears the Boston Red Sox's first baseman could be out for a substantial amount of time after experiencing a setback.

Reports indicate that Casas, who is 26 years old, was shut down from hitting after suffering an intercostal strain on his left side, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Casas will have to receive imaging on his ribs before the Red Sox can determine the severity of the injury.

“Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has been shut down from hitting because of an intercostal strain on his left side,” reported Smith. “He has not undergone imaging. Intercostal muscles are located between the ribs.”

Depending on the severity of the strain, this new injury could knock Casas out for much longer than just the 10-day IL. However, that will remain unclear until the Red Sox make an official announcement regarding his status. Boston will likely continue relying on Wilson Contreras at first base, possibly for longer than the club originally planned.

The 2026 campaign would be Triston Casas' fifth MLB season. He made his debut in 2022 and looked like a promising long-term option in the infield for the Red Sox. Casas had a bit of a breakout year in 2023 before injuries plagued his campaigns in 2024 and 2025.

Triston Casas suffered a similar rib injury in 2024, when he only played 63 games that season. In 2025, the former first-round pick suffered a serious knee injury while tagging first base after a hit, which ended his season. Through four years in majors, Casas owns a .241 batting average and .348 OBP while totaling 197 hits, 45 home runs, and 120 RBIs.