Three years into his six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, Trevor Story has largely been a failure for his new team. However, he's been one of their best hitters so far in the 2025 campaign, and that continued on Friday night, when Story powered the Red Sox to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox with a two-home run performance.

While several of Boston's top bats in the lineup have struggled out of the gate, that hasn't been the case for Story, who is now posting a .321 batting average with five home runs and 14 runs batted in after going 3-for-4 with two home runs, six runs batted in, and three runs scored on Friday. When asked about his sudden reemergence with the Sox, Story kept it real by offering a simple explanation for his hot start to the season.

“Just focused on hitting the ball hard. That’s really it,” Story said after the game. “To me, it’s very simple, it’s very short and obviously a good feeling when you feel like the ball hard in the box.”

Trevor Story looking to power Red Sox offense out of early-season slump

Whether it be injuries, poor production, or a combination of both, Story's first three seasons with the Red Sox left a lot to be desired. But after quietly sliding his way back into the starting shortstop role, Story has been a revelation so far this year, especially with guys like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas all enduring cold streaks early on in the new campaign.

With Story finding his footing, it should help make things easier on the rest of the lineup, and that was evident in this game, as Ceddanne Rafaela and Carlos Narvaez both hit their first home runs of the season to help power Boston to victory. The Sox will look to keep up the positive momentum they have suddenly found after winning three of their past four games, as they will be back in action against Chicago at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.