The Boston Red Sox put forth a dominant performance against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Red Sox won the game 13-1 behind a dominant outing from Brayan Bello. The fourth-year starter made his way through seven innings, giving up one run. He and outfielder Jarren Duran have dominated for Boston recently. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says its all because of his kids.

Bello has two children, Bryanna and Brayan Jr., who are both under three years old. As is the case with any new parent, Bello and his wife have had plenty of sleepless nights and early wake-up calls over the last couple of years. According to MassLive.com writer Chris Cotillo, Cora thinks that Bello's children have made him better in afternoon games.

“Two kids. He has to get up early now,” Cora said. “It’s the reality of it.”

Whatever change Bello has made, it is working. Along with a 7-5 record, the 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA, the second-best mark of any Red Sox pitcher that has thrown at least 80 innings this season. Garrett Crochet, who is in contention for the American League Cy Young Award, has been the only starter better than Bello.

Cora's rotation has come out of the All-Star break with a vengeance. Because of their dominance, the Red Sox are 6-4 over their last ten games. They remain in third place in the AL East, but lurk behind the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees at the top. Boston also has a one game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL wild card race.

The Red Sox have been talking to teams around the league about starting pitchers. However, rebounds from Bello and Lucas Giolito could be all Boston needs to succeed. For now, Bello and the rest of the staff revel in their success, grateful for whatever it is that is allowing them to play well on the mound.