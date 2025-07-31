The Boston Red Sox may have found the key to unlocking Jarren Duran’s full potential — and it’s all about timing, trust, and one big lineup adjustment. After a sluggish first half, the dynamic outfielder has become the catalyst behind Boston’s July surge, putting together one of the most productive months in the league.

Since the beginning of July, Duran is slashing .317 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and a 1.094 OPS across 23 games. The turning point came when manager Alex Cora bumped him to the No. 3 spot in the Red Sox lineup, allowing him to hit behind top prospect Roman Anthony and veteran Alex Bregman. The result? More run-producing opportunities, less pressure to get on base, and a simplified approach at the plate. That continued today in Boston’s win over the Minnesota Twins, as Duran went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

In a feature by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Roman Anthony praised the decision and its effect on his red-hot teammate.

“I think we saw these last few days what it’s allowed him to do. It has freed him up,” Anthony told Cotillo. “I’m just trying to get on base for him and the guys behind me. When you do that and set the tone as the leadoff guy, you give a guy like Jarren who’s so damn good the ability to drive in runs, free up and not have to think about it.”

Duran’s July success stands in stark contrast to his numbers from April through June, when he hit just .253 with a .723 OPS over 80 games. After struggling in leadoff duties — especially against left-handed pitching — the shift to center field and the 3-hole proved crucial. Cora’s decision to let Anthony handle leadoff at-bats has paid dividends, with Anthony reaching base at a high clip and giving Duran better looks at pitchers.

The MLB trade deadline is in less than 24 hours, but Duran’s spot isn’t in question. The Red Sox consider him untouchable as they pursue a playoff berth. As of Wednesday, Boston holds the second AL Wild Card spot with a 59-51 record and a 17-7 mark in July — second-best in the majors.

Even after missing a few starts in mid-July due to lineup juggling, Duran hasn’t missed a beat. The added freedom to watch pitchers face Anthony and the reduced responsibility to “set the table” has let him focus on driving the ball and producing runs.

With Anthony settling into the leadoff role and Duran thriving behind him, the Red Sox lineup has found rare balance. If Boston can maintain this rhythm into August, the club could be primed for its first postseason appearance since 2021.