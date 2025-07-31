The Boston Red Sox have been involved in trade rumors over the last few weeks leading into the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. Boston is still discussing Jarren Duran trades with potential suitors. But they are not committed to selling. In fact, Boston added to their roster in a deal involving St. Louis Cardinals reliever Steven Matz.

Matz is going to the Red Sox through trade, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The trade is a one-for-one swap. In exchange for Matz, the Cardinals are acquiring corner infielder Blaze Jordan. Jordan is Boston's 17th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Red Sox find themselves in the race for the American League Wild Card. In fact, they own a one-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the second Wild Card. However, Seattle traded for Eugenio Suarez in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

How Steven Matz helps Red Sox's Wild Card push

The Red Sox have some options with Matz following this trade. For instance, they can plug him into the rotation. He has started 172 games in his 11-year major league career. In his three most recent years as a starter, he went 23-17 with a 4.06 ERA.

However, they could keep him in the bullpen, where the Cardinals had him this season. So far, the southpaw hurler has pitched to a 3.44 ERA with 47 strikeouts to just nine walks. He would certainly provide depth to Boston's rotation for the stretch run.

If Matz goes to the rotation, he would be improving a strength. The Red Sox bullpen owns the fourth-lowest ERA in MLB this season. They've allowed the eighth-fewest hits and the second-fewest home runs, as well. In fact, no bullpen in the American League has allowed fewer long balls than Boston.

The Red Sox have a lot of work to do if they want to go on a deep playoff run. However, adding Matz to the pitching staff is a smart move. They didn't give up a top-10 prospect, and they have a few options in terms of how to deploy him moving forward.