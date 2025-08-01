The Boston Red Sox chose to have a relatively quiet time in the MLB trade deadline outside of two moves. Craig Breslow went over the logic behind not doing too much with the deals.

Boston chose to only pursue two pitchers at the deadline, landing Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals and Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers. This signals their focus on having stability in the batting unit while making tweaks to the bullpen.

Breslow provided his reasoning behind the decisions for the trades on Thursday, per team reporter Chris Cotillo. He believed they did what they wanted, getting the players they looked for.

“The team has been playing well, one in which the playoffs are firmly in view… We pursued as much as we possibly could. Ultimately brought in Matz and May,” Breslow said.

What lies ahead for Craig Breslow, Red Sox

It's clear that Craig Breslow is content with the moves he made to help the Red Sox before the MLB trade deadline passed.

Adding Steven Matz and Dustin May to the bullpen does improve Boston's quality in that area. Matz made 32 appearances as he holds a 5-2 record with a 3.44 ERA after 55 innings with the Cardinals. He racked up 47 strikeouts while conceding 56 hits and 21 earned runs.

On the other hand, May made 18 starts out of 19 appearances. He has a 6-7 record with a 4.85 ERA after 104 innings. He struck out 97 batters while allowing 97 hits, 56 earned runs, and 16 homers.

Boston has a 59-51 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees and five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will prepare for their next series, being at home. They will host the Houston Astros as the series opener will take place on Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET.