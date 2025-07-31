The Boston Red Sox made a last-minute push before the MLB trade deadline, acquiring right-handed pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The May trade gives the Red Sox a much-needed arm as they continue fighting for a postseason spot with a rotation that has battled inconsistency.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the move, announcing the deal on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN.”

May, 27, has shown flashes of elite potential throughout his career, but injuries have kept him from maintaining consistent production. In 2025, he’s posted a 6-7 record with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 114 innings. He missed time in previous seasons due to two major elbow surgeries but has remained healthy this year, even if the results haven’t always followed.

Boston faced him just five days before the trade at Fenway Park, scoring four runs on five hits in a 4-3 Dodgers loss. That outing gave the front office a fresh look and confirmed what they saw as upside worth investing in.

At the time of the deal, the Red Sox hold a 59-51 record, sitting in the second American League Wild Card standings. Even after acquiring Steven Matz earlier in the week, the Red Sox rotation needed another arm.

With May now joining Garrett Crochet, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito, the Red Sox rotation adds critical depth ahead of the season’s final stretch. The group gives Boston a mix of upside and experience as they push for a postseason spot in a crowded American League race.

In return, the Dodgers received outfield prospects James Tibbs III, ranked fifth in Boston’s system, and Zach Ehrhard, ranked twenty-seventh. The deal reflects the strength of Dodgers pitching depth, allowing them to move a controllable arm while adding to their long-term roster.

May, a third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, holds a 3.71 career ERA and was part of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run. Despite setbacks, his movement-heavy arsenal still draws attention, and Boston is betting on that upside paying off.

While some fans had hoped for a splashier name, the May trade could turn out to be one of the more underrated moves of the MLB trade deadline.