The Boston Red Sox are preparing for their Opening Day start against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening. Opening Day rosters are starting to be released, but the Sox have yet to officially set the 26-man roster. This may be because they are figuring out all the injury destinations before finalizing the roster.

On Wednesday, the Sox announced four major injury moves.

Placed first baseman Triston Casas on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 22) due to recovery from left patellar tendon repair.

Placed right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March

22) due to recovery from right wrist surgery.

22) due to recovery from right wrist surgery. Placed left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March

22) due to recovery from left ulnar collateral ligament surgery.

22) due to recovery from left ulnar collateral ligament surgery. Placed infielder Anthony Seigler on the 10-Day

Injured List (retroactive to March 22) due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

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Triston Casas is working his way back from a brutal injury last season. He is close to returning to the field for real action, but is not quite there yet. The Sox still value him as a future first baseman. Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are a ways away from returning to the mound. Those three players are major contributors to this ballclub, but the Sox will begin the season without them.

The Red Sox assigned both infielder Nate Eaton and catcher Mickey Gasper to minor-league camp earlier this week. This is a shocking move, as this means that Connor Wong will remain the starting catcher, despite a poor season a year ago. Eaton is also a rising prospect. The Sox are deep, and those two will eventually be a part of the future success.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the Opening Day roster either today or early on Thursday.