Marcelo Mayer is expected to be the Boston Red Sox's starting second baseman throughout the 2026 season. But on Opening Day, it was Isiah Kiner-Falefa manning the position.

Alongside both players, fellow infielder Andruw Monasterio is expected to spend time at second base as well. Fans will be clamoring for the former top prospect Mayer to get as much playing time as possible. But manager Alex Cora is going to be strategic about his second base plans, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.

“We can use Mona later in the game,” Cora said. “It’s strategy. So we’ll see how it plays out — when and where they play. But today it was Izzy’s turn.”

“The at-bat, we like. He’s swinging the bat well,” Cora said of Kiner-Falefa. “We’ll see how it plays out. But today is Izzy.”

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Alongside Kiner-Falefa's hot bat, Mayer is making his return from season-ending wrist surgery. He was able to compete in spring training and looks ready for the regular season. But an extra day off won't hurt upon his leap back into the major league level.

When Mayer is on the field though, the Red Sox are expecting results. His first 44 games at the major league level saw him hit .228 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. But over 315 minor league games, the infielder hit .273 with 46 home runs, 205 RBIs and 48 stolen bases. The Red Sox still believe in his sky-high potential.

Because of that, Boston fans are sure to see plenty of Mayer throughout 2026 barring injury. Just not in the Opening Day starting lineup.