The Boston Red Sox got beaten up in a recent home series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston lost the first three games of the series before salvaging the finale in extra innings. While the last game of that series was going on, Red Sox television announcers Dave O'Brien and Will Middlebrooks breathed a sigh of relief because the team's next opponent was the woeful Chicago White Sox.

"The White Sox invent ways to lose games." – Dave O'Brien "The trip to Chicago could be coming at the perfect time." – Will Middlebrooks The Red Sox announcers are excited about their upcoming trip to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/BKaDEWZm7W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

After Chicago set the record for the most losses in the modern era in 2024, the White Sox were off to a troubling 2-10 start in 2025. As a result, O'Brien set up his broadcast partner, saying “the White Sox invent ways to lose games.”

Middlebrooks did not hesitate, saying the trip to Chicago to play the White Sox was “coming along at the perfect time.”

Instead of rolling into the Windy City and wiping the South Side with the White Sox, the Red Sox have lost the first two games of the series and are in danger of getting swept.

Chicago rolled over the Red Sox in their Friday night game at Rate Field by an 11-1 margin. Boston manager Alex Cora used the term “embarrassing” to describe the Red Sox effort in that game. The Red Sox made five errors, their pitching was poor and their offense was nearly non-existent.

While the Red Sox were competitive Saturday, they suffered a 3-2 defeat when Brooks Baldwin singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning off of closer Aroldis Chapman.

Red Sox hoping to win finale with ex-White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet on the mound.

Boston has been a streaky team early in the season. They started the year by losing four of their first five games against the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. They followed that by winning five games in a row, earning two road wins against Baltimore before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Since finishing off St. Louis, the Red Sox have dropped five of their last six games. The lack of clutch hitting has been the biggest issue in their most recent poor run. First baseman Triston Casas has been their biggest culprit as he is slashing .176/.236/.294 with 1 home run and 3 RBI while striking out 16 times in 51 at bats. He is also struggling in the field, committing a key error in the Friday night loss and letting another base hit sneak under his glove.

Casas is not the only problem as Rafael Devers has fanned 21 times and All-Star Jarren Duran is hitting just .231 and has yet to hit a home run.

The Red Sox will try to take the final game of the series when ex-White Sox star Garrett Crochet takes the mound Sunday.